NDLEA intercepts N6.5bn drugs at Lagos airport

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of 26.150 kilograms of heroin with a street value of over N6.5 billion at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The illicit drug had arrived in the state in 25 parcels from South Africa through an Airpeace Airline flight on June 30, and was detained for screening following reasonable suspicion of the content of the consignment.

 

The spokesperson for the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that a follow-up operation was subsequently carried out the following day, on July 1, when narcotic officers of the MMIA Command trailed the driver and a clearing agent assigned to deliver the consignment to the house of a baron, Tony Chidi Onwu  rolu, at Number 132, Lateef Adegboyega Street, off Ago Palace Way by Grandmate bus stop, Okota, area of the metropolis.

 

Babafemi said during the follow-up operation, Onwurolu, who obviously mounted a countersurveillance around his neighbourhood, fled his home before the arrival of the team of operatives who stormed his residence.

He said: “They were, however, able to search his home. They recovered a number of documents to establish his true identity.

 

“Following the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa (rtd) has directed that the fleeing drug baron, Onwurolu, be declared wanted immediately and his details submitted to Interpol for tracking across the world

“He, therefore, directed the agency’s Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations as well as the Directorate of Intelligence to deploy their networks to fast track the arrest of Onwurolu.

 

“Marwa said in view of the volume of heroin brought into the country by the fleeing baron, the agency would deploy all available mechanisms, locally and internationally, to track him and bring him to face charges in the law court.

 

“Those who have been on the run for 10 years and some for five years, we have since tracked them and are now facing charges while cooling their heels behind bars.

 

The latest one won’t be an exception, because he can only run but can’t hide for too long before we get him.” In the same vein, operatives of the command also intercepted a 4.3kg of skunk imported from Canada.

 

Babafemi said the package, which came on Ethiopian Airline, was concealed in nine packs of cereals.

 

He said: “Also on July 9, Babatunde Usman was intercepted by NDLEA operatives with 550 grams of cannabis and 50g of Rohypnol (Flunitrazepam) concealed in six jerry cans of local herbal mixtures called Gabo at SAHCO export shed, MMIA, Ikeja.

 

The drug was detected during outward clearance of Cargo going to Dubai

