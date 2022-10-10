NDLEA intercepts over N1.040bn worth of Tramadol from Pakistan at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a Pakistan national at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos with 2.4 million pills of Tramadol worth N1.040 billion. In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said a desperate attempt by the tramadol drug cartel to smuggle into Nigeria over two million, four hundred and sixty-five thousand tablets of the pharmaceutical opioid in 225mg and 250mg, weighing Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty kilograms (2,356kgs) with an estimated street value of One Billion, Forty Million Naira (N1, 040, 000, 000) through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, have been foiled by operatives of the Agency. Babafemi said the seizure of the drug on Friday, October 7, came barely a week after about 13.5million pills of the same opioid worth over N8.8billion were recovered by NDLEA operatives from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron in the highbrow residential estate, Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lekki Lagos. He said following credible intelligence, the Agency had shown interest in the onsignment of 52 cartons that came into Nigeria from Karachi, Pakistan with six different airway bills via Ethiopian Airline flight, comprising seven cartons of 250mg of a brand called tamral and 45 cartons of 225mg, branded as tramaking. “Soon after its arrival at the Lagos airport, the NDLEA called for a joint examination of the consignment with other stakeholders and after its information was confirmed by all, the 52 cartons of the seized substance which are above the recommended threshold for medical use and banned in the country, were moved to the Agency’s facility. “In same development, another bid to export through the airport 15 parcels of cannabis and 600grams of tramadol 225mg concealed in a sack of crayfish to Dubai, UAE was equally thwarted by operatives who seized the consignment and subsequently arrested a freight agent, Osahor Alex Ekwueme, who presented it for export.

