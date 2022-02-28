Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, cash from Pakistan, Austria, Italy at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

….seizes heroin, others going to US, UK, Canada

 

At least 649,300 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 809,850 Euros cash were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is just as various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs were also blocked by operatives of the Agency from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

 

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport, anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of 225mg Tramadol weighing 460.95kg, imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday February 16.

 

A suspect, Nwadu Christian was arrested in connection with the seizure. Babafemi said  on the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy who arrived the airport from Italy on Turkish Airline flight was arrested with 69,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage.

 

This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey. Both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of drug business.

 

“At the NAHCO export shed of the airport, operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK. This is as another consignment presented for export to Dubai, UAE at SAHCO shed was also recovered after 30 parcels of cannabis hidden in cartons of cornflakes were discovered in it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Two soldiers missing, as bandits kill PDP chieftain, trader

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Fear has gripped the people of Bonta and Ukpute in Konshisha and Oju local government areas of Benue State as two officers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly missing in the area since Monday.   On the same day, bandits killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mbayongo Ward in Katsina- Ala […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: BUA supports Kaduna with three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to the Kaduna State Government. This came barely 48 hours after Bauchi and Gombe states received three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks each from the group. This is in addition to the N100 million BUA gave to the Kaduna State government at the height of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos begins evaluation of MDAs’ performances for effective performance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…sets 2021 targets for workers As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s six-Pillar Development Agenda (T.H.E.M.E.S), Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performances of various Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs). The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica