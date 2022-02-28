NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, cash from Pakistan, Austria, Italy at Lagos airport

….seizes heroin, others going to US, UK, Canada

At least 649,300 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 809,850 Euros cash were among consignments from Pakistan, Austria and Italy intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is just as various quantities of Heroin and other illicit drugs were also blocked by operatives of the Agency from being exported to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse at the airport, anti-narcotic officers seized 649,300 capsules of 225mg Tramadol weighing 460.95kg, imported from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian Airline on Wednesday February 16.

A suspect, Nwadu Christian was arrested in connection with the seizure. Babafemi said on the same day, a female passenger, Ms. Ayeki Happy who arrived the airport from Italy on Turkish Airline flight was arrested with 69,850 Euros cash concealed in her luggage.

This was four days after another lady, Precious Idahagbon was arrested with 740,000 Euros cash hidden in her luggage and undeclared upon her arrival at the airport from Vienna, Austria via Istanbul, Turkey. Both cash seizures are currently under investigation to establish if they are proceeds of drug business.

“At the NAHCO export shed of the airport, operatives seized a consignment of 131 parcels of Cannabis concealed in packages of black soap (Dudu-Osun), during outward clearance of cargo going to the UK. This is as another consignment presented for export to Dubai, UAE at SAHCO shed was also recovered after 30 parcels of cannabis hidden in cartons of cornflakes were discovered in it.”

