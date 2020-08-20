NDLEA intercepts tramadol, other drugs in 40ft container

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a 40ft container loaded with tramadol and other banned medicines at Brawal terminal, Lagos State. It wss the second seizure in less than two weeks in Lagos State. The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), said this came after the follow up on the police arrest of 40ft container loaded with cartons of brushes, 40 cartons of tramadol and other banned drugs. He said: “NDLEA’s investigation further revealed another 40-foot container. This joint examination revealed 255 cartons of different types of tramadol and other banned medicines.

“The NDLEA investigation further revealed that the tramadol is manufactured in Pakistan which is a new discovery to the agency, because previous tramadol was manufactured in India. This is of global interest. Drug trafficking is one of the vices fuelling insecurity across the country.” Abdallah observed that this investigation was a major breakthrough for the agency, revealing the new route for movement of tramadol into the country “which is from Pakistan via Europe (Hamburg) to Nigeria”.

The chairman, who said the tramadol was concealed behind boxes of brushes, added that NDLEA wouldn’t rest until it concluded its new investigation on the new route. Abdallah enjoined other security agencies to collaborate with NDLEA in achieving a successful investigation. He commended the police, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other agencies for their synergy on this case. Police detectives in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State had intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be tramadol and codeine on August 6.

The container was intercepted on water and taken to a bonded terminal in Apapa. A team of officers from Customs and the NDLEA joined the Area B Commander, ACP Olasoji Akinbayo, for inspection. The Area B commander recently intercepted similar illicit imports and transferred the case and two suspects to NDLEA for prosecution.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, had earlier said that drug trafficking was one of the vices fuelling insecurity in Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria has moved from a transit hub to a drug production domain. He noted that 17 methamphetamine laboratories were recently shut down in the country. This was even as he called for a general national approach to ending the drug menace in Nigeria.

