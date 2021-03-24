NDLEA intercepts UK, Ireland, Australia-bound cocaine, heroin

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said, in a statement yesterday, that a suspected notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, behind at least two of the parcels, had been traced and arrested after days of thorough and systematic surveillance by the agency. Babafemi said undercover narcotic agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos made the seizures.

He said: “Owolabi, who has made useful confessions during interrogations, was tracked after one kilogram of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for Dublin in Northern Ireland, was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

“This was also followed by the discovery of another 200 grams of cocaine meant for London, United Kingdom in the same courier company.

“In another undercover operation, 320 grams of heroin concealed in earrings coming from Congo and going to Australia, was also seized at a different courier firm in Lagos, just as another 390 grams of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing and going to Northern Ireland was intercepted in the same company, while 500 grams of cannabis sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies, 200 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand, with another 200 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to Maldives, were equally intercepted in another firm.

“Beside the arrest of Owolabi, efforts are also ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment to Europe.”

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Briga- dier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the men and officers involved in the operations to frustrate attempts by drug barons and traffickers to ship illicit drugs overseas through unaccompanied parcels.

He said: “I ask all our men and officers involved in the various overt and covert operations across the country to continue with the ongoing offensive action until we chase the criminal elements out of their illicit and damaging trade.”

Like this: Like Loading...