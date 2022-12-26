NDLEA intercepts Xmas Colorado, cannabis juice consignments at Lagos airport, seaport

<

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a consignment of Colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada and packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season.

The interceptions were made by its operatives at the Tincan seaport, Apapa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, both in Lagos state.

In a statement Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said at least, 12 suspects including two dock workers and a wine shop businessman have so far been arrested in connection with the two seizures as well as the recovery of 152 kilograms of skunk from two dealers in Kano; 100,000 pills of Tramadol in Imo State and 520kgs of cannabis hidden in soft drinks crates loaded in a truck coming to Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory.

Babafemi said also at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport, the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottled Cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kgs on Wednesday, December 21.

Investigations by anti-narcotics officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Olalekan Wasiu; Olufisayo Dayo; Moruf Olusegun Bashir and Imole Moses Ajayi, whose statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day on Thursday, December 22.

