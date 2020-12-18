News

NDLEA loses 93 vehicles, other assets to protests in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo said it has lost 93 vehicles, an office and other valuables to #EndSARS protesters. Mr Buba Wakama, the State Commander of NDLEA, announced this in Benin when he led other members of the command on a courtesy call on Governor Godwin Obaseki on Friday in Benin. Giving the breakdown of the damages, Wakama said that 24 of the vehicles were completely burnt, 69 vehicles were vandalised while four of the vehicles destroyed were for operational duties. He said that 82,000 kilogramme of assorted drugs were eitherlooted, burnt or destroyed.

He said further that the destruction created a serious challenge in the prosecution of cases before the Federal High Court. “Operations in the state have been completely grounded and there is an upsurge in the report of indiscriminate use and sale of drugs.

The command is handicapped due to lack of operational base. “Even the usual end of the year special operations have not held due to lack of command office. “I want to appeal to you Your Excellency for an accommodation, which will serve as an office space and other logistics for a smooth operation in combating crimes in this yuletide season.” Re sp ond i n g , Obaseki sympathised with the command for the unfortunate losses incurred on account of the protests. He said: “I personally witnessed the protests. So, I understand how devastating and how extensive the destruction was.

“You are aware that the Edo government had its own share of the unfortunate incident. “We are now dealing with the issue of the escaped inmates from the correctional services. We are among the states that were so badly affected in the country. “While we commiserate with you, you have to also understand from the stand point that in terms of prioritisation; we have not recovered ourselves.

Our medical stores were vandalized. All the vaccines were vandalised. “We will assist you with a temporary accommodation. I saw your request to that effect and we are looking into it. Within a few days, a decision will be made and we will communicate same to you.”

