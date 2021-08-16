NDLEA nab Italy-bound woman with 100 wraps of heroin

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested one Mrs. Chinyere Nnadi an Italy-bound woman with 100 wraps and two parcels of heroin at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The agency spokespersons, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Mrs. Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy.

The drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream. In the same vein, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency on Thursday, August 12, intercepted a United Kingdom bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Further investigation revealed that the consignment contains 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

Earlier, on Thursday, August 5, narcotic officers on routine patrol intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London, UK at NAHCO

