NDLEA nabs 244 offenders, convicts 21 in A’Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command says the Command has arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a press briefing marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 in Uyo on Monday.

Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male suspects and 30 were female that were involved in various drug offences.

She said that apart from the 21 convictions secured, 23 cases were still pending and were undergoing prosecution at different stages in courts.

The state commander added that a total of 600kg of drugs were seized during the period, which included; Cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and psychotropic substances.

She said that efforts must be prioritised to sensitise and create awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and Illicit trafficking on youths and society.

“The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drugs seized between July 2019 and June 2020,” she said.

Obot called on youths to desist from using drugs, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.

