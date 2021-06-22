NDLEA nabs 244 suspected drug dealers in A’Ibom

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 244 suspects and secured conviction of 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021 in Akwa Ibom State.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mrs. Obot Bassey, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 in Uyo. Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were males and 30 were females that were involved in various drug offences.

She said that apart from the 21 convictions secured, 23 cases were still pending and were undergoing prosecution at different stages in courts.

The commander added that 600kg of drug were seized during the period, which included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances. Obot said efforts must be prioritised to sensitise and create awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and trafficking on youths and society.

She said: “The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drug seized between July 2019 and June 2020.” Obot called on youths to desist from using drug, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.

According to her, impacts of illicit trafficking are severe and can lead to systemic crimes and violence in society. She said: “The consequences of drug abuse come in various ways. They may be in the form of physical consequences such as health challenges, organ damage or failures, injuries due to accidents, mental challenges due to depression and other psychological dysfunctions.

“The impacts of illicit trafficking are severe. It may lead to systemic crime and violence becoming endemic in affected countries. Traffickers may also attempt to corrupt public officials to protect them from the law.”

The commander appealed to the people to remain drug free to derive optimal health, safety and security for sustained growth of socio-economic development and general wellbeing. She commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for a donation of a brand new Hilux vehicle to support the agency and other partners for their contributions.

