NDLEA nabs 25-year-old man over possession of AK-47 rifle, pump action, body bags

A 25-year-old man, Destiny Agbaijoh, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after he was caught with guns, body bags as well as bullets and cartridges.

The suspect was nabbed during a stop-and-search operation by NDLEA operatives along Ore-Okitipupa road in Ondo State.

While parading the suspect at the agency’s state command, the Commandant, Mr Kayode Raji, said after the suspect was searched, one AK-47 rifle, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm,16 cartridges and cash of N347,000 were found in his car.

According to Raji, the suspect attempted to bribe his men on duty with the cash found on him, which he said his men rejected and immediately took him into custody.

The commandant said that his command had concluded its preliminary investigation and would hand over the suspect to the Nigerian Police for further action.

