NDLEA nabs 3 trans-border traffickers with 48,000 tabs of Tramadol in Adamawa

Three suspected trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, while trying to smuggled 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol throughMubi, Adamawa State to the Republic of Cameroon. This is also as over 1,500 kilograms of importedLoudandotherillicit substances were also intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo states. The suspects identified as Mohammed Hussaini (32); Adamu Bella (18), and Mohammed Umar (18), were arrested at Tsamiya Junc- tion, Madanya Road, Mubi, in Mubi North Local Government Area, Adamawa State on Friday, January 28, with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another drug. Theagency’sspokesperson, Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said during interview, the suspects claimed the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along Nigeria-Cameroonbordertobedeliveredtosome Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroa in Cameroon. Babafemi said this comes on the heelsof asimilar operationatAlaba Ragoareaof Lagoswhereoperatives of thestatecommandof theAgency intercepted1,200parcelsof imported Loud, a strong variant of cannabis suspected to have been smuggled into the state from a neighbouring country with a total weight of 1,229 kilograms. In another raid on Wednesday, January 26, at Suru Alaba, Ajeromi- Ifelodun Loca lGovernment Area, Lagos, operatives arrested one Ibrahim Musa (25), with 18,530 tablets of Tramadol, Rohynol, Diazepam, Exol-5, and 138 bottles of Codeine. While at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, operatives at the SAHCO exportshedof theairportduring their routine cargo search intercepted a consignment of 22 international passports of six different countries concealed in a bag of Gari among other food items. “Nine of the passports were three each of UK, France and Portugal, while the rest were: Nigeria -8; Ghana-4andCameroon-1. Alsoat theairport, operativesequallyrecovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.” Also, in Plateau State, a team of NDLEA officers on Friday, January 28,arrested two suspects; Emeka Ezenwa (37) and Julius Akingbe (45), for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player comingfromLagos, whilearaid inKampani Zera- Wase Local Government Area of the state on Friday led to the arrestof OneFatimaSadiq(20), who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis. Meanwhile, in a raid on Friday, a notorious drug joint, Bakin Kogi Ringim, Jigawa State led to the recovery of different quantities of Cannabis, Diazepam, Exol-5 and some new psychoactive substances with a total weight of 8.680kg as well as weapons such as knives, cutlasses, Gorasticks, catapultsand charms. While in Edo State, operatives recovered another bag of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North East Local Government Area ready to be transported toother partsof thecountry, while eight bags of the same substanceweighing111kg wererecovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area.

