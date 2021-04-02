NDLEA nabs Chadian supplying Boko Haram drugs

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 35-year-old Chadian, Adama Uomar Issa, who sells narcotics to the insurgents, in Taraba State with assorted drugs. Issa’s arrest came barely a week after the agency arrested a 70-yearold Nigerien, who supplies Boko Haram and bandits illicit drugs.

Issa was arrested on Wednesday in Jalingo, Taraba State, with 21.70kg of Tramadol; 225mg and 250mg. Also seized from him were 15.7kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF and N61, 000. According to the Taraba State NDLEA Commander, Suleiman Jadi, the suspect speaks only French and Arabic and claims he was taking the illicit substances to Chad Republic before he was intercepted in Jalingo.

The NDLEA said investigations had, however, shown that he was a major supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram members. At the point of interdiction, the drugs, which he bought from Onitsha in Anambra State, were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes.

In a related development, operatives of the anti-drug law enforcement agency have raided drug joints in Warri Street, Kaduna, where 29.5 grams of cocaine and heroin were recovered along with 456 grams of rophynol tablets. Two peddlers – Suleiman Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi – arrested during the sting operation.

This is even as 181kg of cannabis sativa was seized in Gaidam, Yobe State and a suspect arrested in connection with the seizure. Apeh Reuben, the Yobe State Commander of the agency disclosed that the consignment was transported from Lagos to Yobe and was moving from Yobe to Niger Republic, but was intercepted at the border post in Gaidam, while attempting to cross to Niger. Commending the Taraba, Kaduna and Yobe commands for their vigi-lance and resilience in the ongoing offensive action against illicit drugs and traffickers, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), charged the officers and men involved in the operations and across other commands not to relax until the last drug cartel was dismantled in the country.

He said: “We have made a commitment that the criminal elements will always have us to contend with in their illicit trade and that is why we must not rest on our oars, we must continue to raise the bar in our drug supply reduction activities and drug demand reduction efforts.”

