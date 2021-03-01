Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs driver with two human heads in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A middle-aged man was on Monday nabbed with two human heads in Ondo State.

 

The suspect, identified as Hassan Saka, was nabbed by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), during a stop and search exercise in the state.

 

The culprit, who is a commercial driver, was arrested while driving along the Owo/Akure highway before he was stopped by the NDLEA officials.

The two heads were concealed in a brown carton kept in the boot of his car.
When questioned by newsmen, the suspect, who denied that he was the owner of the carton where the heads were found, stated that he had been plying Akure-Okene route for the past 15 years.

According to him, an unknown person dropped the consignment in his car for the purpose of delivery in Akure, the state capital.

