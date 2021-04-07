Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs drug baron, seizes 1,330kg in Nasarawa, Edo

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a suspected wanted drug baron in Nasarawa State, Sami Ashoko.

The NDLEA officials also seized 100 bags of the illicit drug weighing 1,095.3 kilograms during a raid on his warehouse filled with skunk.

 

The agency also arrested members of another cartel at Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State and seized drugs weighing 1,330kg meant for Bauchi State.

 

Both syndicates in Nasarawa and Edo states were arrested on Friday while trying to distribute the drugs for the Easter sales.

 

In Nasarawa State, Ashoko (39), who hails from Ibilo in Akoko- Edo area of Edo State, was arrested at Shinge in Lafia, based on actionable intelligence.

 

The NDLEA officials stormed    his warehouse in Lafia and recovered 100 bags of cannabis weighing about 1.1 tons or 1095.3kg.

 

The state NDLEA Commander, Justice Arinze, said Ashoko was the most wanted drug baron who had been on watch list of the agency in Nasarawa State. He said:

 

“This seizure has beaten the previous record of 45 bags weighing about half ton recovered in January 2021 as the highest singular seizure of cannabis since the inception of the command in 1999.

 

The seized consignment was meant for Easter sales, and which he expected to sell out in two weeks.”

 

In a related development, two members of another drug cartel, Adamu Badamasi and Adamu Abba, were also arrested the same day in Edo State while trying to move 950 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 1,330kg, procured from Uzeba in Owan West Local Government Area to Bauchi State for Easter sales.

 

The Edo State NDLEA Commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed that the arrest and seizure disrupted the Easter sales plan of members of the cartel, who tried to escape arrest through hinterland routes in their white Peugeot J5 space bus with registration number Lagos JJJ 722 XC

