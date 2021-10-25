NDLEA nabs nursing mother attempting to smuggle drug into agency’s cell

…intercept 2,060kg heroin, others at Lagos airport, Ondo, Edo, Kano

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 35 year-old nursing mother, Mariam Drissu, for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a cell for a suspect at the Edo State command of the agency.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 21, while trying to smuggle the drugs through the food she brought for the suspect. The agency’s, spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said the drug was discovered when the officer on duty searched the food the woman brought for her relation who is in their custody.

Babafemi said two cups of “Loud” cannabis weighing 13grams was buried inside the food meant for the suspect in the custody. Meanwhile, officers of the Edo State Command, also on Thursday, raided a Cannabis farm measuring 3.210691 hectares, in Ayegunle forest, Akoko Edo area of the state, destroyed the plantation and evacuated 100 bags of harvested cannabis weighing 1,639kg, while a suspect, Samuel Ochonogor was arrested in the forest with 66.7kg of cannabis.

Also, 4.5kilograms of methamphetamine was discovered at a courier companies in Lagos concealed in palm fruit tins, artwork, bottles of cashew nuts, auto spare parts and picture frame going to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Qatar were intercepted by operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, of the Agency.

Also, intercepted by the agency are over 2,060 kilograms of assorted drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol and rohypnol in operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos State. The two consignments of heroin weighing 4.40kg and 550grams were intercepted on October 6 and 15 respectively at the cargo shed of the MMIA, Ikeja.

The first was seized at the SAHCO import shed of the airport when it was discovered inside bags of granulated sugar and flour from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa to Lagos on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Babafemi said two suspects identified as Chukwuemeka Ugochukwu, a freight agent that cleared the consign ment and one Kabiru Aminu, a stock keeper that was to collect the cargo for onward distribution to recipients were arrested for further investigation.

In a follow up operation on October 9, one Adeoya Joy who was to collect the luggage from Aminu was arrested at Ajao Estate while one Enahoro Emmanuel who was also assigned to collect the consignment was nabbed in Abule Egba area of the state. Both were acting on instructions from their partners in South Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...