NDLEA nabs three over 137.8kg cocaine haul at Lagos airport

Wole Shadare

 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos International Airport, has arrested three suspects all males with 137.8 kilograms of cocaine.
All the suspects were arrested on January 6 and 8, 2021 with the illicit drugs hidden inside hair relaxers, embroidery tailoring materials and shirts packaged with carbon and other oily substances to avoid being detected by the scanning machines.
The suspected drug traffickers, whose names were given as Okeke Uchenna and  Azubuike Jeremiah Emeka, were nabbed by officials of the agency during inward clearance of Ethiopian airlines’ passengers
from Brazil, while Abdul Musa, a freight forwarder, was nabbed while trying to export cocaine to India through the cargo warehouse of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) in Lagos.
According to the NDLEA Airport Commander, Garba Ahmadu, at a news briefing, the suspects were arrested with 13kg, 117kg and 7.8kg of cocaine.
Ahmadu stated that Okeke Uchenna was a second time offender and also a fugitive wanted by the Federal High Court Lagos for jumping bail for a drug related offence in 2014, adding a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest.
He described the seizures as significant because of the quantity of the drugs seized, adding that 13kgs, 7.8kg and 117kgs was significant based on the mode of transport.
In 2020, the NDLEA, the Lagos Airport Commander said, made a total seizures of 3413.463 kilograms of illicit drugs comprising cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis sativa, just leaves, ephedrine and psychotropic substances.
A total of 60 suspects were arrested comprising 52 males and 8 females and were all charged to court and arraigned for prosecution while 44 were convicted.

