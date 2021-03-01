Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs trafficker with N1bn cocaine

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto State have arrested a 36-year-old man, Nkem Timothy, described as a transborder drug trafficker.

 

Timothy aka Auwalu Audu was arrested while trying to cross to Algeria through the Niger Republic with 62 wraps of a substance suspected to be cocaine, weighing 1.550kg, which has an estimated street value of about N1 billion.

 

The NDLEA, Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect neatly concealed the illicit drug inside yogurt bottles. Babafemi quoted the acting state Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Bamidele Segun, as saying that the suspect was intercepted on a motorcycle around the Baggage area at Illela border while trying to cross to Niger Republic.

 

According to Babafemi, the suspect’s final destination is Algeria, where he resides. He said: “When he was arrested, the suspect was found with an ECOWAS passport with a different name written as Auwalu Audu but he gave his real name as Nkem Timothy.

 

“The commander added that his men had commenced further investigation to unravel his sponsor and other members of the transborder drug cartel.

 

“This is a ground-breaking feat for us in the command as seizure of this magnitude of type A drug (cocaine) has never been made in Sokoto Command before.”

