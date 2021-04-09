NDLEA nabs trans-border trafficker with 280kg drugs in Kebbi

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a suspected fake security agent, Basiru Ibrahim, who specialised in trafficking illicit drugs from Benin Republic through Lagos State to Sokoto State. Ibrahim was arrested with 280 kilogrammes of skunk and Diazepam.

He was caught about 8.30pm on April 3 while conveying 140kg of skunk and another 140kg of Di-azepam in his personal Peugeot 406 car with registration number Lagos KSF 60 BE at Kingakwai checkpoint, Kamba in Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The state NDLEA Commander, Peter Odaudu, said the claim by the 38-year-old suspect to being a senior official of the Sokoto State Command of a law enforcement agency was still being investigated. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having trafficked drugs three times in the past from Benin Republic for a notorious dealer known as Queen.

Meanwhile, attempts by another trafficker to smuggle 2,800 bottles of diverse cough syrups into Abuja have been thwarted by operatives of the NDLEA in Suleja, Niger State. The NDLEA officials recovered 1,020 bottles of CS cough syrup with codeine, 390 bottles of CSP cough syrup with codeine and 1,390 bottles of barcadin cough syrup with codeine from the suspect.

Like this: Like Loading...