NDLEA nabs two men with N264m cocaine in Abuja

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro, and a suspected drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello, in Abuja. The suspects were apprehended with cocaine weighing 1.1 kilograms, with a street value of N264 million. The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said Okoro was intercepted with 900 grams of cocaine in a commercial bus on Abuja-Gwagwalada Road on Monday, based on intelligence, while Bello was nabbed with 200 grams of the illicit drug at the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on the same day through a controlled delivery operation.

The FCT NDLEA Commander, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, said Okoro was an intending traveller to Libya through Kano and Agadez in Niger Republic, with wraps of cocaine weighing 900 grams while the other seizure of 200 grams was equally made following intelligence.

He said: “The wraps of cocaine were not to be swallowed as has always been the case, but to be concealed in jerry cans of palm oil and transported through the border in Kano to Agadez and Libya. The suspect, Emeka Okoro, revealed that this has been the trend in the past months.” Meanwhile, the Kogi State NDLEA Command also seized 157.5 kilograms of skunk concealed in false panels in a Peugeot J5 bus with registration number Lagos AGL 641 XW while a 43-year-old suspect, Christian Godwin, was arrested. The state NDLEA Commander, Adewunmi Alfred, said the suspect and his consignment were intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja, the state capital. He said: “The skunk was sourced from Ikire in Osun State and heading to Masaka in Nasarawa State before our men arrested the suspect, seized the illicit drug and the vehicle used to convey it on Monday 26th April, 2021.”

