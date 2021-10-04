NDLEA nabsfakesoldierwithdrugs, 16 walkie-talkie, multiplesimcards, others

…recovers imported liquid cannabis, cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and accomplice, one Himisu Adamu, while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna State.

The suspects were arrested by patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada Expressway, Abuja on September 30.

Items recovered from them include 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie); four army coloured head masks; wallet containing army ID card, 1USD, 2 FCMB, 1 First Bank, 1 Ecobank, 1UBA, 1SkyeBankAutomated Teller Machine ATM cards; wraps of cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one Airtel simcards packs; one iPhone 12 pro; one Samsung A31; and one Nokia phones; seven NA pass letters; five handbags and one Bagco bag containing personal belongings, as well as a gallon of palm oil.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said Galadima claimed to be aLanceCorporalservinginIbadan, adding that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano.

During a preliminary investigation, there was indication that the suspectsmayhavecontactwithbandits in the North West and were possibly moving the ammunition and the two-way radios to bandits who are presently excommunicated due to the suspension of telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the FCT Command of the Agency, which made the arrest, to transfer the suspects to authorities of the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had earlier placed the two men on its watch list for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in Rivers State, a final year student of Fine Arts and Design, Universityof PortHarcourt, has been Mario Okiwelu arrested for importing five variants of liquid cannabis weighing 49.6grams from the US.

He was arrested through controlled delivery along with his accomplice, Precious Awuse on Monday, September 27, around NIPOST area, Port Harcourt.

In the same vein, narcotic officers attached to some courier firms in Lagos also seized differentsizes of illicit drugs, including 40 grams of cocaine concealed in a University of Uyo degree certificate, going to Australia; 280gramsof cannabis hidden in body cream bottles going to Cyprus; 400grams of tramadol tucked in plastic bottles heading to Australia and 1kg of Methamphetamine concealed in auto parts with Hong Kong as destination.

Babafemi said attempts by some traffickers to also import into Nigeria 20 cartons of khat weighing 126.900 kilograms through the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, were thwarted and the consignment seized.

