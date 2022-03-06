News

NDLEA: Our operatives seized 294,440 Tramadol Tabs, Others in Delta, Bauchi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…arrested 41 suspects in raid operations

 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said its operatives intercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major raid operations conducted in Delta, and Bauchi states as well as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

 

Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, added that a total of 41 suspects were arrested in raids in Abuja, and Kaduna State.

 

According to him, 42-year-old Christian Onah was apprehended at Isele- Azagba junction in Delta State with 23,160 tablets of Swinol and 66,000 tablets of Rohypnol, both weighing 71.6kg.

 

He was nabbed while conveying the drugs from Benin, the capital of Edo State, to Onitsha in Anambra State.

 

Babafemi said: “In another arrest, a commercial vehicle from Onitsha going to Ibadan in Oyo State was intercepted at Abraka junction, Asaba on Wednesday 2nd March with 78,000 capsules of Tramadol; 5,000 tablets of Diazepam and 97,500 tablets of Exol-5, while a suspect, Olaniyan Sunday, 42, was arrested.

 

“At least, a female suspect, Patricia Saduwa, 42, was arrested with 233.7kg cannabis during a raid operation in Orogun community close to Abbi town in Kwale LGA, Delta State on Friday 4th March.

 

“The raid of another house in the community the same day led to the seizure of 123.7kg cannabis while the owner is still at large.

 

“In Bauchi, operatives acting on credible intelligence raided a warehouse at Gadar- Maiwa, Ningi Local Government Area of the state, where 542.5kg of cannabis; 6,800 tablets of Diazepam and 12,400 tablets of Exol-5 were recovered on Wednesday 2nd March.

 

“At least, 30 suspects were arrested at Malali area of Kaduna during raids aimed at destroying drug joints across the state.

 

“A suspect, Usman Dahiru was arrested with 24kg cannabis concealed in two sacks of used clothes on Thursday 3rd March along Abuja-Kaduna express road, where another suspect, Abdulrazaq Rabi’u was also arrested with 100,000 counterfeit US dollars while on the same day, operatives in Anambra state recovered 38,862 red star cartridges along with 13 cartons of illicit drugs when they raided a warehouse in Onitsha.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FUTO VC denies ceding land to host communities

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze has dismissed as untrue, claims that the federal government ceded 300 hectares of land to FUTO host communities.   This is also as he denied claims that he refused to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) presented to the university management by the attorney […]
News

Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state.   Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the […]
News

WHO: COVID-19 cases declining globally

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said the number of new COVID-19 cases globally reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declined for seven weeks in a row, which is the longest sequence of weekly declines during the pandemic so far. Ghebreyesus disclosed this during the opening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica