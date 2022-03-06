NDLEA: Our operatives seized 294,440 Tramadol Tabs, Others in Delta, Bauchi

…arrested 41 suspects in raid operations

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said its operatives intercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major raid operations conducted in Delta, and Bauchi states as well as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, added that a total of 41 suspects were arrested in raids in Abuja, and Kaduna State.

According to him, 42-year-old Christian Onah was apprehended at Isele- Azagba junction in Delta State with 23,160 tablets of Swinol and 66,000 tablets of Rohypnol, both weighing 71.6kg.

He was nabbed while conveying the drugs from Benin, the capital of Edo State, to Onitsha in Anambra State.

Babafemi said: “In another arrest, a commercial vehicle from Onitsha going to Ibadan in Oyo State was intercepted at Abraka junction, Asaba on Wednesday 2nd March with 78,000 capsules of Tramadol; 5,000 tablets of Diazepam and 97,500 tablets of Exol-5, while a suspect, Olaniyan Sunday, 42, was arrested.

“At least, a female suspect, Patricia Saduwa, 42, was arrested with 233.7kg cannabis during a raid operation in Orogun community close to Abbi town in Kwale LGA, Delta State on Friday 4th March.

“The raid of another house in the community the same day led to the seizure of 123.7kg cannabis while the owner is still at large.

“In Bauchi, operatives acting on credible intelligence raided a warehouse at Gadar- Maiwa, Ningi Local Government Area of the state, where 542.5kg of cannabis; 6,800 tablets of Diazepam and 12,400 tablets of Exol-5 were recovered on Wednesday 2nd March.

“At least, 30 suspects were arrested at Malali area of Kaduna during raids aimed at destroying drug joints across the state.

“A suspect, Usman Dahiru was arrested with 24kg cannabis concealed in two sacks of used clothes on Thursday 3rd March along Abuja-Kaduna express road, where another suspect, Abdulrazaq Rabi’u was also arrested with 100,000 counterfeit US dollars while on the same day, operatives in Anambra state recovered 38,862 red star cartridges along with 13 cartons of illicit drugs when they raided a warehouse in Onitsha.”

