NDLEA raids Abuja Garden, arrests 6 over drug cookies, noodles

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have raided a relaxation centre, popularly called Garden and arrested six persons for allegedly selling drug cookies and noodles at Abuja metropolis.

The Garden located at Wuse Zone 5, behind Shoprite was raided by the operatives of the agency following credible intelligence and a lady identified as Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.The suspects were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement yesterday that another business operator in the Garden, one Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling indomie noodles prepared with cannabis.

While, a barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the Garden, was equally arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Emelogu was also picked during the raid on Wednesday January 19.

Babafemi said two days earlier, before the raid of the Garden, officers of the FCT command of the Agency equally raided the Zuba Yam Market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan was arrested with 19.3kg cannabis.

He said attempts by the drug traffickers to export 1.53 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as 3grams of cocaine and 5grms of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos have been foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.

“In Edo State, operatives on Tuesday January 18, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number FKJ 897 DG (LAGOS) loaded with 360.4kg Cannabis sativa heading to Abuja and the driver Nurudeen Subaru, 42, was arrested in Auchi, Etsako West area of the state.

