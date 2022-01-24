Metro & Crime

NDLEA raids Abuja Garden, arrests 6 over drug cookies, noodles

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comments Off on NDLEA raids Abuja Garden, arrests 6 over drug cookies, noodles

…Intercepts UK, Saudi-bound drugs

 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have raided a relaxation centre, popularly called Garden and arrested six persons for allegedly selling drug cookies and noodles at Abuja metropolis.

The Garden located at Wuse Zone 5, behind Shoprite was raided by the operatives of the agency following credible intelligence and a lady identified as Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.The suspects were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement yesterday that another business operator in the Garden, one Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling indomie noodles prepared with cannabis.

While, a barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the Garden, was equally arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Emelogu was also picked during the raid on Wednesday January 19.

 

Babafemi said two days earlier, before the raid of the Garden, officers of the FCT command of the Agency equally raided the Zuba Yam Market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan was arrested with 19.3kg cannabis.

He said attempts by the drug traffickers to export 1.53 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as 3grams of cocaine and 5grms of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos have been foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.

“In Edo State, operatives on Tuesday January 18, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number FKJ 897 DG (LAGOS) loaded with 360.4kg Cannabis sativa heading to Abuja and the driver  Nurudeen Subaru, 42, was arrested in Auchi, Etsako West area of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ASCSN National president, driver, delegates escape lynching

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

It was fisticuffs galore yesterday as the controversial election of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Delta State ended in fiasco. The National officers, led by the Acting President, Dr Tommy Okon, their drivers, the embattled outgone chairman and factional delegates at the event ran helter-skelter when the crisis assumed a […]
Metro & Crime

Ataga’s murder: I never met defendant, victim prior to incident – Apartment owner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nkechi Mogbo, the owner of the rented apartment where Michael Usifo Ataga, Super TV Chief Executive Officer, was allegedly murdered, Monday told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, that she had never met with the defendant or the victim before the incident. Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University […]
Metro & Crime

My father’s architect of modern Kogi, says son of late ex-gov Audu

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

Alhaji Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, son of former Governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, has described his late father as the architect of modern Kogi State Speaking on their father’s legacy projects, he said the one he valued more was the establishment of the Kogi State University, now renamed Prince Abubakar Audu University and the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica