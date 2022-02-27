News Top Stories

NDLEA raids drug den, arrests kingpin, 6 others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Saturday raided the Lagos Island drug haven and arrested an alleged major drug kingpin operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island Mrs. Sherifat Kehinde Lawal along with six other suspects and also recovered 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine.

 

According to the anti – narcotic agency spokes  person Femi Babafemi, following credible intelligence and follow up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island, anti-narcotic officers stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30am Saturday.

 

Other members of the cartel operating in the axis however mobilised hoodlums who attacked the option  eratives with stones, bottles and guns in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away.

 

The operatives were able to tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away.

 

Other suspects in custody with Mrs. Lawal include: Ahmed Yisau; Solomon Alape; Olayemi Akinola; Salami Qudus; Bakare Rafiu; Rose Samson; Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

 

In his reaction, Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of the Lagos Command of the Agency for the successful operation. He warned those being used by drug cartels to obstruct or attack anti-narcotic officers in the course of doing their work to desist or face dire consequences.

 

