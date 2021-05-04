Metro & Crime

NDLEA raids Plateau eateries, recovers drug-laced cakes

●400-level student sells cannabis on campus

 

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa in Jos, Plateau State.

 

The cakes were recovered along with 48.726 kilograms of assorted psychotropic substances when the NDLEA officials raided some eateries in Jos. Also, the Niger State NDLEA Command also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology,

 

Minna, Abel Godwin Idio, for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks. The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that some of the drug joints raided in Jos included KNL Lounge on Lamingo Road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost Estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge at Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis. Babafemi said beside the drug cakes called ‘brownie’ recovered from the three eateries, the seized psychotropic substances included Barcadin Codeine (14kg), Flunitrazapem (355.5 grams), Tramadol (370.1g), Exol-5, (30kg), Diazepam (2.5kg  and Pentazocine (1.5 kg) – totalling 48.726kg.

 

The Plateau State NDLEA C o m m a n d e r, Ibrahim Braji, disclosed that five people had been arrested in connection with the seized drugs. In the same vein,

 

Enugu State NDLEA Command at the weekend raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital where a 28-yearold lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23 grams of cocaine and 3.81g of methamphetamine.

 

The state NDLEA Commander, Abdul Abdullahi    said the command remained committed to unravelling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

 

Meanwhile, the Niger State NDLEA Commander, Haruna Kwetishe, said Idio used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell. Kwetishe said Idio was arrested on April 30 at Gidan Kwano, within the vicinity of the university.

 

He said: “Two other traffickers – Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu – were arrested the previous day on Mokwa-Jebba Road with 32kg of cannabis sativa

