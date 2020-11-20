NDLEA raids warehouse, seizes N15m drugs in Lagos

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a single highest seizure of cannabis in five years following a tip-off which led to a seven-hour raid on an apartment at Ayobo, on the outskirts of Lagos. The street value of the seizure is put at N15 million, considered to be the biggest in recent times.

The state NDLEA Commander, Ralph Igwenagu, told journalists at the agency’s Lagos Airport Command after the parade of one of the suspects, Achienu Promise, that his men stormed a warehouse and a residential building where over 5,371.111 kilograms of cannabis was stored after a tip-off from a concerned Nigerian. Igwenagu explained that the NDLEA had been doing a lot to trace the suspects because of their notoriety for bringing drugs from Osun, Edo and Ondo states to Lagos. According to him, the NDLEA officials were able to make the seizure and arrest a member of syndicate, but others are still on the run.

He said: “We are hopeful that in no distant time, they too will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. I said earlier that based on information, our officers raided a notorious syndicate somewhere in Ayobo, Lagos State and made this very monumental seizure.

We are hopeful that in no distant time, they too will be arrested. “This is the biggest single seizure that we have done in the last five years. The total quantity of drugs involved is over five tones at one particular time, at exactly 5,371kg at one single seizure.

“We have made very big seizures in the past but not in this mode at one particular time and that shows the level of drugs that can come into Lagos State and we are particularly happy that we are able to remove this out of circulation and it will save a lot of Nige-rians, especially Lagosians on the dangers of drug use.”

The commander said despite the apparent low level of security presence, the NDLEA was working to ensure that every criminal element who wanted to use the period to perpetrate crimes would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. Explaining how he came about the huge drugs in his possession, the suspect, Promise said he was called by the owners of the drugs to urgently go to Ikire, Osun State to carry some cargo. The suspect said they did not tell him what he was to carry until he got to the place in his truck which had a false compartment to carry the many sacks of cannabis. He said: “When I got there, that was when I discovered that it was cannabis they wanted me to carry. I had no option because I had no money to buy diesel to go back. I begged them to give money to buy diesel, they refused and said I must carry the cannabis.”

