NDLEA recovers 35 wraps of cocaine from lady’s underwear at Lagos airport

…intercepts drugs going to Italy, Turkey

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, one Ebere Okafor during the outward clearance of passengers on an Air Cote d’Ivoire flight, to Monrovia, Liberia from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The suspect, who tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport, was, however, picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said during preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, Turkey was also arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on Tuesday, July 27, during outward clearance of an Egypt Air flight to Turkey with 78grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

Babafemi said on the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion going to Milan, Italy was also arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt Air with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

Meanwhile, acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives from Kontagora Area command of the Agency in the early hours of Thursday, July 29, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the commanders, officers and men of the MMIA and Niger State commands of the Agency for their continued efforts in tracking down traffickers of illicit drugs in their areas of responsibility.

