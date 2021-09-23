Metro & Crime

NDLEA recovers cocaine worth N2.3bn at Abuja airport, arrests trafficker

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA have arrested one Okey Eze, who claims to be a tiler at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 350 wraps of cocaine worth over N2.3billion in street value. The 38-year-old Eze, from Orji River, in Oji-River Local Government area of Enugu State was arrested on yesterday, during an inward clearance of passe ers on Ethiopian airline flight number 911 enroute Bamako-Addis Ababa- Abuja. The Agency spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement said the illicit drug weighing 7.70kilograms was concealed in eight packs tucked in different parts of his luggage.

In his confession, Eze, a resident of Bamako, Mali, said he traveled to Mali through Seme border in Badagry, Lagos State since 2019. He further claimed that he came into Nigeria with the drug because he needed to raise money to take care of his late elder brothers’ four children.

Babafemi said the suspect also claimed he asked his friend who is resident in Brazil to assist him with some money but he declined and instead told him to pick up a bag with the drugs from a friend of his in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a fee of N500, 000 on successful delivery to someone whose contact would be sent to him on arrival in Nigeria. He also said the bag containing the drugs was given to him on Wednesday morning at Addis Ababa airport.

