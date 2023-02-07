Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 10.8kg illicit drugs, arrests 88 offenders in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seized 10.8kg of illicit drugs and arrested 88 offenders in Lagos State in January. Its spokesman in Lagos State Command, Mr Musa Mallum stated yesterday that those arrested were 80 male and eight female. He added that drug joints raided and dismantled in the state in January were located at Alaba Rago, Lagos Island and Agege areas.

The Command secured 11 con victions against offenders who would spend between three years and five years behind bars. “Among assets forfeited by the offenders were a truck and N1.9 million,’’ he stated. Mallum quoted the NDLEA Commander in Lagos State, Mr Umaru Adoro as saying that, “the NDLEA will not spare drug offenders found culpable.’’ Adoro also warned drug peddlers to desist from the devilish business as it impacts negatively on youths and on the larger society.

 

Our Reporters

