NDLEA seizes 1055.255kg drugs in Imo, Gombe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday said it had arrested 210 suspects and seized 1055.255kg of illicit drugs in Gombe and Imo states.
The state Commander, Ekaete Egwunwoke, who briefed journalists at the Gombe NDLEA headquarters on Friday, revealed that between June 2020 and 2021 the command seized 408.655kg of drugs and secured 31 convictions.
She said over 150 suspects, 143 males and seven females, were arrested.
She added: “Seventy clients were counselled and rehabilitated. They comprised 66 males and 4 female clients.
“Thirty-one convictions secured at Federal High Court, while 19 cases are pending with 30 ongoing cases under investigation.”
In Imo, the NDLEA said it seized 646.23kg of hard drugs and arrested 60 suspects between January and June 2021.
The state Narcotics Commander, Mr Nse Inam, who briefed journalists on Friday during the commemoration of 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse/Illicit Drug Trafficking, said the suspects included 55 males and five females.
The seized substances are Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp), cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and tramadol, while the arrestees are aged between 17 and 60.
He said: “Fifteen drug-addicted persons were admitted. Two persons were successfully rehabilitated and discharged while five others were terminated for various reasons.
“Drug education, sanitisation and public enlightenment were also carried out at the Imo State University, Trinity High School Oguta, Emmanuel College Owerri and St Silas Anglican church Amawire Uratta among others.”
Meanwhile, in Enugu State, the NDLEA said it arrested 46 suspected drug traffickers this year.
The state commander of the agency, Mr Bassey Anietie, on Friday, added that the command prosecuted 20 suspects and secured seven convictions within the period under review.
Anietie added that 45 addicts were counselled, rehabilitated and discharged within the same period.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Wednesday sentenced a dismissed police sergeant, Ologunowa Ojo, to seven years in prison for shooting a 45-year-old man, Taiye Akande, to death with his AK47 rifle. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced the 47-year-old police officer after finding him guilty of manslaughter under Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos […]
  Juliana Francis The President of Literacy Integration and Formal Education (LIFE) Foundation, Elvira Salleras, has described the special restrictions on Inter-country Adoptions from Nigeria, put in place by the UK government as a gross abuse of adoption process. According to Salleras, the restriction was recently escalated by the UK Department for Education and by […]
Bandits have killed 14 people in communities in Katsina and Niger states. Eight people were shot dead in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State while six vigilantes were murdered in a renewed attack on Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Katsina State attack, three people were also wounded. […]

