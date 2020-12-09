NDLEA seizes 14.4kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered two new methods drug traffickers now adopt to evade law enforcement personnel and seized 14.4kg of cocaine.

NAN quotes Jonah Achema, the NDLEA spokesman, as saying the new methods were uncovered in two separate operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, Abuja.

Achema said that two male suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures at the airport.

He noted that the command intercepted a consignment of four packets of chocolate sweets of white substances, weighing 7.2kg, which tested positive to cocaine in the first operation.

He added that NDLEA operatives also uncovered 12 parcels of cellophane wrappers, weighing another 7.2kg, with whitish substances which also tested positive to cocaine in the second operation.

“The first operation involved Da -Silva Mailson Mario, a Brazilian aged 23, who was arrested with a suitcase containing the packets of the chocolate sweet,” Achema said.

“This was during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 911 which originated from Brazil en-route Addis Ababa to Abuja.

“The second operation involved Elechi Adendu Kingsley, a Nigerian aged 39, who was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 911.”

Achema said that Mario, the first suspect who spoke through an interpreter, decided to be silent on all questions put to him adding that he was only inquisitive about the jail terms his alleged offence might attract in Nigeria.

He said that Elechi, the second suspect, an indigene of Umulolo Local Government in Imo State who has been living in Brazil for the past 13 years said he would not blame anybody for his involvement.

He said: “I am an adult and I am fully aware of what I was going into. I agree that somebody gave it to me but I offered to carry it”.

Achema said that Elechi confirmed that he was promised N3 million upon safe delivery of the drugs to somebody in Nigeria adding he was in Nigeria preparatory to his wedding in January 2021.

Kabir Taskuwa, the NDLEA Commander at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, said there was no underestimating the imagination of drug merchants.

“What is expected of us is not only to counter their devices but to think ahead of them. As we can see, any step they take, we are many steps ahead, hence the results we are seeing. I wish to promise them more frustration,” he said.

