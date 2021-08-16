NDLEA seizes 165kg of hard drugs in A’Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State command has said it seized a total of 165 kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths within a period of four months.

The state Commander, Mrs. Obot Bassey disclosed this while speaking on: “Role of hard drugs in Teenage cultism” at the panel discussion on: “Finding solution to Teenage cultism: A case study of Uyo High school”, organised by Rotary Club of Uyo metropolis in collaboration with Lions Club, Uyo, Jaycees Club International, Global shapers, and Toastmasters, Monday in Uyo, the state capital.

Bassey who expressed concern over the alarming rate of youths’ involvement in illicit drugs business, heinous crimes such as rape, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping as well as cultism among secondary school children the state in recent times.

She therefore advised the state government on the need to introduce drug testing in secondary schools as a way of detecting students whose violent actions were being influenced by abuse of hard drugs.

Her words: “I resumed here four months ago, and within that period, the NDLEA, Akwa Ibom State Command has seized 165 kilogrammes of hard drugs from 105 youths. It is shocking and very alarming that last week, on August 6 to be precise, a 26-year-old male was arrested with 1.2031kg of cocaine worth N25 million, the highest seizure in Akwa Ibom State in 18years.”

