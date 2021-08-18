Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 165kg of hard drugs within 4months in Akwa Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State command said it seized a total of 165kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths within a period of four months. The state Commander, Mrs. Obot Bassey disclosed this while speaking on, “Role of hard drugs in Teenage cultism” at the panel discussion on, “finding solution to Teenage cultism: A case study of Uyo High school”, organised by Rotary Club of Uyo metropolis in collaboration with Lions club Uyo, Jaycees Club International, Global shapers, and Toastmasters, yesterday in Uyo. Bassey who expressed concern over the alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs business, heinous crimes such as rape, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping as well as cultism among Secondary Schools children in the state in recent times.

She therefore advised the state government on the need to introduce drug testing in Secondary Schools as a way of detecting students whose violent actions were being influenced by abuse of hard drugs. Her words, “I resumed here 4months ago, and in 4 months the NDLEA, Akwa Ibom State command has seized 165kilogrammes of hard drugs from 105 youths. It could be shocking and very alarming to see that last week, August 6 to be precise; a 26-year-old male was arrested with 1.2031kg of Cocaine worth N25million, the highest seizure in Akwa Ibom State in 18years.

“What will a 26-year-old be doing with N25million? On finding solution to teenage cultism, my take on this is that we should look at the protective factors and how to bring children out of cultism in Akwa Ibom State. Parents need to know how to develop their wards.”

