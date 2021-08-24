NDLEA seizes 2m kilograms of drugs valued at over N1bn – Marwa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized more than two million kilogrammes of assorted drugs valued at over one billion naira between January and August this year.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency, General Buba Marwa (rtd), told newsmen in Yola that within the period under review, more than five hundred persons were convicted for drugs related offences.

“Imagine if the quantum of the drugs seized could have been consumed by Nigerians, we as a country should have been telling another story all together,” he stated. Marwa attributed the feat being achieved by the agency to the commitment of the Federal Government towards the fight against drugs and drug abuse.

He also attributed the success being recorded to the commitment of the officers and men of the NDLEA, who despite their shortcomings, were resolute in tackling drug peddlers and their sponsors.

“The current wave of kidnappers, bandits and all other criminal activities ravaging the country, are all associated with drugs,” he lamented. “That is because they used drugs and other enhancers to perpetrate their evil activities to the detriment of society.”

The NDLEA boss pledged togoallround tostop farming, trading, importing, exporting and other means of circulating drugs in all the nooks and crannies of the country

