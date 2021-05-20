Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 4.9m Tramadol capsules in Port Harcourt

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The illicit drug, concealed in 1,387 cartons, was seized on Tuesday, during a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU 0764717. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the container had been on the agency’s watch list. Babafemi said the agency also apprehended a 42-year-old man, Muntari Hamidu, at Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State, with 13 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 166kg. Also, a 35-year-old man, Sani Musa, was arrested with 16.1kg of skunk at Ngurore in Yola South Local Government Area of the state. Both were arrested on Sunday, Babafemi disclosed.

He said: “On the same day, a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis sativa at Faloye, Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. “The Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the agency and other security agencies in its operations, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo commands for their resilience and commitment to work, while charging them to remain vigilant.”

