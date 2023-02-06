News

NDLEA seizes 75.75 kg cannabis concealed in container at TinCan Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 75.75kg of cannabis in containers at the Tincan Island Port, Lagos. The container, imported from Montreal, Canada, was laden with four used vehicles with the number MSCU 5336680. The latest seizure is coming barely a month after the agency intercepted a consignment of 24.5kilogrammes of cannabis indicaconcealedinusedvehicles imported from Canada.

In a statement by the Director of Media & Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, the consignment had been traced to a suspect already in custody in connection with the earlier seizure, Steve Adigwe and his accomplice, Cedrick Maduweke, who was on the run. Similarly, NDLEA officers at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on January 30 arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs. Gloria Onome Sylvester, after 800 grams of skunk was discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai.

 

