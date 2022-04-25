Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes cocaine in teabags, arrests 4 traffickers at Lagos, Abuja airports

A33-year-old man, Pascal Okolo has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for allegedly trafficking cocaine in teabags.

 

The suspect was arrested with two other Brazil based drug suspects, in an attempt to smuggle substantial quantities of cocaine into Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, by concealing the Class-A illicit substance in teabags, but it was thwarted by the NDLEA.

 

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said at least, three other traffickers involved in the attempts to import and export illicit drugs through the country in the last week are now in the custody of the Agency.

 

One of them is 33-year-old Pascal Okolo  an indigene of Ihe in Ogwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, who was arrested during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo via Doha at the arrival hall of the NAIA on Sunday April 17.

 

Okolo who claimed to be into wine business in Brazil was arrested with a travelling bag containing different medicinal teabags, which were used to conceal 4.1kilograms of cocaine.

Same day, a Canada based Nigerian, Anigo Godspower was also intercepted at the D-Arrival Hall of the MMIA, Ikeja, during an inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo via Doha to Lagos.

 

When his luggage was searched, two blocks of Cocaine with a total  weight of 2.10kg were discovered. The 52-year-old Godspower who hails from Udi Local Council Area of Enugu State claimed he operated an unregistered Bureau De Change business before delving into the illicit drug trade.

The bid by another cartel to export 950grams of heroin concealed in the soles of lady’s foot wears through the MMIA cargo shed was equally foiled by antinarcotic officers who have so far arrested two suspects linked to the crime.

 

Those arrested between April 16 and 17 in connection with attempt to export the drug to Monrovia, Liberia include: Idokoja Solomon and Patrick Tochukwu. Also in Kano, Kaduna, Benue and Akwa- Ibom state, NDLEA operatives in raids seized no less than 88,734 doses of Tramadol, Pentazocine, Diazepam and Swinol.

 

 

In Kano, Aliyu Usman, 28, was arrested at Railway area of the state capital with 47,000 capsules of Tramadol and 2,000 ampules of pentazocine injection on Tuesday, April 19, while Saminu Usman, 28, was nabbed with 24,710 Tramadol tablets at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano  two days earlier.

 

While in Benue, another dealer, Emeka Eze was arrested at an NDLEA checkpoint at Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area of the state with 10,000 Tramadol capsules and 900 tablets of swinol, and in Kaduna State, the duo of  Raphael Daniel and David Musa were arrested at Mando park, Kaduna with 1kg of Cocaine on Thursday, April 21.

 

A week after, one Muhammad Ibrahim sent 12.1kg of cannabis from Lagos to Kaduna, operatives were able to trace and arrest him last Thursday and brought him to Kaduna after his consignment was intercepted.

 

Another dealer, Kamilu Ibrahim was also arrested same day at Kargi village in Kubau LGA, Kaduna State with 10.6kg Cannabis Sativa, while Bashir Ibrahim was arrested on Friday, April 22, after his four consignments containing Cannabis Sativa weighing 44.6kg were intercepted three days earlier along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

 

In Akwa Ibom State, operatives also arrested two female drug dealers: Eno-Obong Edet, 36, and Hossana Esema, 28, with various quantities of Rohypnol, Diazepam, Tramadol and Cannabis, while a suspected fake security agent was arrested on Saturday, April 23, in Abuja while moving 23.8kg cannabis from Lagos to Maiduguri, Borno State.

 

