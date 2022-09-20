NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N119.65bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday announced Nigeria’s largest cocaine seizure in history with the confiscation of approximately 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes) of the illegal substance valued at over $278,250,000 (N119.65 bil lion) from a large warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said four barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, were apprehended in a two-day, intelligence- led operation spanning multiple Lagos sites.

The kingpins according to Babafemi include Soji Jibril 69, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65, a resident of Ekwulobia, Anambra State; Wasiu Akinade, 53, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State; Sunday Oguntelure, 53, a native of Okitipupa, Ondo State and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica. Babafemi noted that the suspects are all part of a global drug cartel that the NDLEA has been pursuing since 2018.

“Between Sunday night and Monday morning, they were apprehended at hotels and their hiding places in various areas of Lagos.

The warehouse located at 6 Olukuola Crescent within the Solebo Estate in Ikorodu was raided on September 18. The narcotics stored at the property are marketed to customers in Europe, Asia, and other regions.

They were kept in 10 carry bags and 13 drums,” he said.

