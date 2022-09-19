NDLEA officials)
NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N119.65bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday announced Nigeria’s largest cocaine seizure in history with the confiscation of approximately 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes) of the illegal substance valued at over $278,250,000 (N119.65 billion) from a large warehouse in the Ikorodu neighbourhood of Lagos.

According to the Agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, four barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, were apprehended in a two-day, intelligence-led operation spanning multiple Lagos sites.

The kingpins are Soji Jibril, 69, a native of Ibadan, Oyo; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65, a resident of Ekwulobia, Anambra; Wasiu Akinade, 53, a native of Ibadan, Oyo; Sunday Oguntelure, 53, a native of Okitipupa, Ondo; and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica.

Babafemi remarked that they are all part of a global drug cartel that the NDLEA has been pursuing since 2018.

“Between Sunday night and Monday morning, they were apprehended at hotels and their hiding places in various areas of Lagos. The warehouse located at 6 Olukuola Crescent within the Solebo Estate in Ikorodu was raided on September 18th. The narcotics stored at the property are marketed to customers in Europe, Asia, and other regions. They were kept in 10 carry bags and 13 drums,” he said.

 

https://newtelegraphng.com

