NDLEA seizes N17m cannabis in Rivers

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a warehouse of compressed cannabis sativa worth N17 million in Abuja Estate, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Based on a tip-off, the NDLEA officers stormed the cannabis warehouse in the early hours of Saturday and recovered 23 bags of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 621 kilograms and 0.029kg of cocaine.

After evacuating the exhibits, the officers proceeded to the Slaughter area of Trans Amadi in the Port Harcourt metropolis where they also recovered 0.006kg of heroin and 0.048kg of methamphetamine.

The state NDLEA Commander, Rachael Shelleng, said three male suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizures and taken into custody for further investigation. Shelleng said both Abuja Estate and Slaughter areas of Port Harcourt had been identified as notorious spots for illicit drug peddling.

She added that the agencY would stop at nothing to ensure that the black spots and indeed the entire Rivers State was sanitised of illicit drug menace.

Commending the commander, men and officers of the state command for the effort, the NDLEA Chairman/ Chief Executive, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), directed them and their colleagues across the country and special commands to intensify the heat and take the battle to the criminals’ hideouts.

He said: “With the support of all stakeholders, this war is winnable.

The arrest a few days ago in Lagos of a suspect who has been on the run for over 10 years confirms that the maxim of the new NDLEA, that the criminals can only run, they can’t hide, is working, because we’ll smoke them out of their hiding places

