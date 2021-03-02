NDLEA seizes N60bn worth of drugs in 6 weeks

News Top Stories

In its renewed war against drug abuse in the country, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit substances worth over N60 billion.

 

The seizure was made within the last six weeks, signalling the avowed commitment of the new chairman of the NDLEA, Brig- Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), to check the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse.

 

This came as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa expressed worries that drug abuse had the potential to destroy the country, if nothing urgently was done to curb the menace. Security experts have drawn a parallel between drug/substance abuse and rising insecurity in the country.

 

Spokesperson for the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, quoted the agency’s boss as making the disclosure during a courtesy visit to Fintiri in Yola, the state capital.

 

According to Babafemi, the visit was part of the chairman’s familiarisation and assessment tours of the Commands of the agency. “In the last six weeks, we have been able to seize over N60 billion worth of drugs across the country.

 

This is huge and enormous. “The recent seizure of  over 230 tons of cannabis in Edo State alone is the largest in the history of NDLEA and this has been made possible through our maxim, which is, offensive action and the renewed commitment of our personnel,” Marwa said.

 

In his response, the Adamawa State governor charged governments at all levels in the country to collaborate with the NDLEA, in the ongoing war against the menace of drug abuse before the scourge destroys Nigeria.

 

Fintiri promised to continue to support the drug war by building a rehabilitation centre for the agency and creating drug control committees in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

 

According to him, “There can’t be any better time than now for governments at all levels to join hands with NDLEA and get involved in the war to kill the menace of drug abuse, otherwise the scourge will destroy the country because all the crimes ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, rape and others thrive on drug abuse.

 

“This means NDLEA is very central to the survival of the country and as such, I want to appeal to President Buhari for appropriate funding of the agency so that it can function appropriately.”

 

Meanwhile, Marwa addressed leaders of the Muslim Council of the State, after leaving the Government House. The NDLEA boss told them that the agency has been doing a lot in the renewed fight against drug abuse. He, however, said the agency could not do it all alone, thereby soliciting the support of religious leaders.

 

Marwa said: “Unless we take drastic steps against drug abuse, the scourge is capable of destroying our country and because we have no other country other than Nigeria, we need the support of our religious leaders to prevent our youths and women from getting into drugs.

 

“We need you, in your sermons, lectures to talk to our people while we continue to do our best to cut drug supply, ensure demand reduction through preventive strategies.”

 

In his response, Chairman of the Council, Malam Gambo Jika, said given the damage drug is doing in North America; Nigeria cannot afford to wait till the current situation gets worse.

 

While promising to mobilise the Islamic community in the state to support the work of NDLEA, Jika told Marwa: “Everybody knows your capacity that you deliver on any assignment and we have no doubt that you will succeed in your current work.”

 

Gen. Marwa, thereafter, visited the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustapha, to seek the partnership of the traditional institution and support of the emirate

