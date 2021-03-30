Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes over N2bn drugs at Lagos airport

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The NDLEA officials also arrested three suspected traffickers in connection with the seized drugs.

 

One of the suspects, Aniede Chimezie Bright, was arrested on Sunday during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Maroc, with 7.1 kilograms of Methamphetamine carefully concealed nin food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suitcase.

 

The illicit substance was bound for Spain with a street value of over N2 billion.

 

The NDLEA Commander, MMIA Command, Ahmadu Garba, said unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for the surge in the price of the drugs.

 

He said: “For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from $200 to $600 per gram due to supply cuts, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike.”

