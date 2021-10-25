NDLEA to  partner PAP to curb drug abuse – Dikio

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) on Monday said that the partnership between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and PAP would drastically reduce cases of drug abuse and reposition the minds of the Niger Delta youths for more productive ventures to sustain the peace and development in the region.

Dikio, who spoke when he paid a visit to the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd), in Abuja said urgent steps should be taken to curb the emerging threat

Dikio in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, however, raised the alarm on an emerging new wave of militancy in the Niger Delta fuelled by substance abuse among youths in the region.

He said: “We have a unique challenge in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) that of managing ex-militants. We call them ex-agitators. We want to take active measures to not only manage the present ex-agitators but to pre-empt and stop the pipeline that leads to deviant behaviour and militancy.”

In his remarks, Marwa promised that the NDLEA would partner with PAP to curb the intake of hard drugs and other banned substances by youths in the Niger Delta.

Marwa, who used the opportunity to reel out some alarming drug statistics in the country, also lauded the willingness and commitment of Dikio to make the Niger Delta a drug-free zone.

