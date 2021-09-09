Metro & Crime

NDLEA traces N6bn drugs intercepted at port to Middle East

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said yesterday that a load of Captagon, a brand of Amphetamine valued at N6 billion intercepted at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa was smuggled to Nigeria from the Middle East after crossing three countries. The Chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa, gave details of how loads of Captagon were intercepted by the operatives of the agency at the Apapa port in Lagos at a media briefing to update the public on the recent seizure, condemned the evil intent of those behind the importation of the illicit substance into the country.

Marwa said this was the first time the drug would be brought into any African country south of the Sahara. The chairman said Cap-tagon had been linked to the escalation of the Syrian Civil War, noting that a lot of seizures had been made since 2017, mostly in the Arabian Peninsula, Italy, Turkey and were traced back to Syria and Lebanon. He vowed that the agency would not rest until everyone connected to the consignment was arrested and prosecuted.

He said: “In March 2021, we received intel from our international partners on the shipment of illicit narcotics to Nigeria from the Middle East through the Apapa port. The container passed through three countries and was trans loaded in a North African country, but we kept track of it along with our partners.

“We made the first attempt to examine the container on Thursday, August 26, 2021, and what we found inside the container were three pieces of marble polishing machines, otherwise called sanders. “Further scrutiny on Monday, August 31, with the NDLEA sniffer dogs turned up a positive indication on the rotor coil of one of the three machines.

The next day, Wednesday, 1st September, 18,560 tablets of drug suspected to be Amphetamine (Captagon) weighing 3.2kg was found deeply concealed in one of the coils.” He explained that on September 2, the other two machines were dismantled, leading to the discovery of a total of 451, 807 tablets, weighing 74.119 kilogrammes, hidden inside rotor coils. Going by the street value of about $25 per tablet, the chairman explained that the importer would have raised $11.3million, an equivalent to N6 billion. Marwa said Captagon was the name of the drug found on the phone of the French-Tunisian terrorist who killed 84 civilians in France on Bastille Day in 2016.

Our Reporters

