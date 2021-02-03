Metro & Crime

NDLEA uncovers cannabis warehouse in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

…arrests trafficker at Lagos airport

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered a warehouse in Lafia, Nasarawa State, filled with cannabis. This came a few days after the NDLEA smashed three cocaine cartels at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. At least 45 bags of the illegal drugs weighing 474kg were recovered in the Lafia warehouse. This is even as further information filtered out that a suspected drug trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, has been arrested. Onyekachi, who was found in possession of 3.30 kilograms of the illicit drug, was arrested on Monday, during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Commander of the NDLEA, Justice Arinze, said the recovery was the biggest singular seizure since the inception of the command in 1999 He added: “We’re grateful to our new Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), who made the feat possible for us by empowering us with the needed logistics to go all out.” Arinze noted that the command was continuing with its operation “Hana Kwaya,” in collaboration with other security agencies to raid drug joints and markets.

He added that the first phase of the operation had covered some local government areas in the state with the arrest of 54 suspects comprising 12 dealers and 42 drug users, while a total of 604kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized. Speaking on the arrest of Onyekachi, the NDLEA Commander, MMIA, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, explained that the suspect arrived Nigeria onboard Ethiopian Airways from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa.

He added: “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T-shirts stickers, but he couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of our detectives.” Similarly, NDLEA operatives of the FCT Command raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 people, including three men in military uniform, suspected to be fake soldiers, were arrested. Different quantities of cocaine, codeine, Rohypnols and Indian hemp were recovered from them.

In the FCT, some of the drug spots raided at the weekend include Wuse Zones 4 and 5; Wuse by Banex Plaza and Garki by Torabora. Also raised are Area 1 by Gwagwalada park; Dagwa village and Abattoir in Karu. The FCT NDLEA Commander, Lawan Hammisu, said the 14 people arrested were being investigated in connection with the recovery of 34.8kg cannabis sativa. He added: “Also seized were other quantities of cocaine, codeine and Rohypnols.

Three of the arrested people who were in military camouflage are still being profiled but are suspected to be fake soldiers.” The NDLEA Chairman, Marwa, commended the men and operatives of the MMIA, FCT and Nasarawa commands for taking the war to the doorsteps of traffickers and peddlers of illicit drugs. He said: “I have told the commanders in my meeting with them that our maxim is offensive action and I’m glad they are following up on the strategies outlined for them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bloody carnival: Amotekun kills three, injures others in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Members of Amotekun Corps have reportedly shot dead three people during a carnival at Tapa town in Ibarapa area of Oyo State on Wednesday. Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun Corps had gone to disperse the youth but they refused. In the ensuing melee, the Amotekun personnel reportedly fired […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seize $.5m hidden in furniture at Miami airport

Posted on Author Reporter

…as two arrested after contraband-laden drone snags in prison net Customs officers at a Florida airport found nearly a half-million dollars being smuggled out of the United States hidden inside furniture, officials said. U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport seized $491,280 in unreported U.S. currency last Thursday, the agency said in […]
Metro & Crime

Police beef-up security over DSS alert

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Police Command said it had beefed up security around churches, mosques and public installations across the state over alleged planned bombing of federal and state facilities as well as worship centres by some terrorists.   The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about plans by “enemies of state” to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica