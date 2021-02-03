NDLEA uncovers cannabis warehouse in Nasarawa

…arrests trafficker at Lagos airport

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered a warehouse in Lafia, Nasarawa State, filled with cannabis. This came a few days after the NDLEA smashed three cocaine cartels at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. At least 45 bags of the illegal drugs weighing 474kg were recovered in the Lafia warehouse. This is even as further information filtered out that a suspected drug trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, has been arrested. Onyekachi, who was found in possession of 3.30 kilograms of the illicit drug, was arrested on Monday, during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Commander of the NDLEA, Justice Arinze, said the recovery was the biggest singular seizure since the inception of the command in 1999 He added: “We’re grateful to our new Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), who made the feat possible for us by empowering us with the needed logistics to go all out.” Arinze noted that the command was continuing with its operation “Hana Kwaya,” in collaboration with other security agencies to raid drug joints and markets.

He added that the first phase of the operation had covered some local government areas in the state with the arrest of 54 suspects comprising 12 dealers and 42 drug users, while a total of 604kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized. Speaking on the arrest of Onyekachi, the NDLEA Commander, MMIA, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, explained that the suspect arrived Nigeria onboard Ethiopian Airways from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa.

He added: “The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T-shirts stickers, but he couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of our detectives.” Similarly, NDLEA operatives of the FCT Command raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 people, including three men in military uniform, suspected to be fake soldiers, were arrested. Different quantities of cocaine, codeine, Rohypnols and Indian hemp were recovered from them.

In the FCT, some of the drug spots raided at the weekend include Wuse Zones 4 and 5; Wuse by Banex Plaza and Garki by Torabora. Also raised are Area 1 by Gwagwalada park; Dagwa village and Abattoir in Karu. The FCT NDLEA Commander, Lawan Hammisu, said the 14 people arrested were being investigated in connection with the recovery of 34.8kg cannabis sativa. He added: “Also seized were other quantities of cocaine, codeine and Rohypnols.

Three of the arrested people who were in military camouflage are still being profiled but are suspected to be fake soldiers.” The NDLEA Chairman, Marwa, commended the men and operatives of the MMIA, FCT and Nasarawa commands for taking the war to the doorsteps of traffickers and peddlers of illicit drugs. He said: “I have told the commanders in my meeting with them that our maxim is offensive action and I’m glad they are following up on the strategies outlined for them.”

