NDLEA: We seized 1,699kg of assorted drugs within 6 months in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

The Kogi Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Abdulkadir Abdullahi Fakai has said his Agency has arrested 149 suspects with a total of 1, 699kg of assorted hard drugs between January and June in the state.

Fakai disclosed this during a media briefing on Tuesday in Lokoja to mark the beginning of week-long activities in celebration of the 2022 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and trafficking.

He said the theme: ‘Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis’ was carefully chosen to mark the 2022 UN Day of the fight against drug abuse.

The Commander stressed that 149 drug suspects made up of both males and females were arrested with the 2,699kg assorted drugs within the period under review including codeine, methamphetamine, exol-5, diazepam, tramadol, cannabis sativa, and pentazocine amongst others.

According to the NDLEA boss, the Agency has recorded the highest seizure of 948.956kg in April followed by 307.815kg in May, while the list of 59.973 kg was recorded in June

He said the Agency has so far tried and convicted 29 accused persons, while other cases are still pending at the Federal High Court in Lokoja

 

