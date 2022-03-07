Metro & Crime

NDLEA: We seized 294,440 Tramadol Tabs, others in Delta, Bauchi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…arrested 41 suspects in raid operations

 

The National Drug Law EnforcementAgency( NDLEA), saiditsoperativesintercepted no fewer than 294,440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, RohyphnolandExol- 5 along with other illicit drugs in major raid operations conducted in Delta, and Bauchi states as well as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Director of Mediaand Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, addedthat atotalof 41 suspects were arrested in raids in Abuja, and Kaduna State. According to him, 42 year-old Christian Onah, was apprehended at Isele- Azagba junction in Delta State with 23,160 tablets of Swinol and 66,000 tablets of Rohypnol, both weighing 71.6kg  Theywerenabbedwhileconveying thedrugsfromBenin, thecapital of Edo State, to Onitsha, Anambra State. Babafemi said: “In another arrest, a commercial vehicle from Onitsha going to Ibadan, Oyo state wasinterceptedatAbrakajunction, Asaba on Wednesday 2nd March with 78,000 capsules of Tramadol; 5,000 tablets of Diazepam and 97,500 tablets of Exol-5, while a suspect, Olaniyan Sunday, 42, was arrested. “At least, a female suspect, Patricia Saduwa, 42, was arrested with 233.7kg cannabis during a raid operationinOroguncommunityclose to Abbi town in Kwale LGA, Delta State on Friday 4th March. “Theraidof anotherhouseinthe community same day led to the seizure of 123.7kg cannabis while the owner is still at large. “In Bauchi, operatives acting on credible intelligence raided a ware  house at Gadar- Maiwa, Ningi Local GovernmentAreaof thestate, where 542.5kg of cannabis; 6,800 tablets of Diazepam and 12,400 tablets of Exol- 5 were recovered on Wednesday 2nd March. “At least, 30 suspects were arrested at Malali area of Kaduna during raidsaimed atdestroyingdrugjoints across the state. “A suspect, Usman Dahiru was arrested with 24kg cannabis concealed in two sacks of used clothes onThursday3rdMarchalong Abuja- Kaduna express road, where another suspect, AbdulrazaqRabi’u wasalso arrested with 100,000 counterfeit US dollars while on the same day, operatives in Anambra state recovered 38,862 red star cartridges along with 13 cartons of illicit drugs when they raided a warehouse in Onitsha.” The anti-narcotics agency’s spokesperson continued: “In Abuja, FCT, 11 suspects were arrested and 81.2kg of drugs seized in a major raid operation on Saturday 5th March in black spots like Torabora, Karu Abattoir, Jabi motor park and Forest. “At the Lagos airport, one Audu Muhammed was arrested at the SAHCO export shed on Saturday 5th March with 1.550kg cannabis concealed in golden morn cereal packs meant for Dubai, UAE. “Two days earlier, Thursday 3rd March, a suspect, Olalekan Wasiu Ayinde was also arrested at the exportshedwith4,980capsulesof Tramadol; 600capsules of Rohypnoland some designer drugs concealed insidelocustbeansandhiddenamong fooditemsforexporttoSouthAfrica.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

