NDLEAarrests73drugoffenders, seizes1,781.85 kgofhemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command, said it has arrested 73 persons in connection with drug offences and seized 1,781.854 kg of Indian hemp between January and February. Mr Yomade Ogunbiyi, the state NDLEA Commandant, disclosed in Osogbo, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday. Ogunbiyi spoke against the backdrop of the agency’s war against illicit drugs and drug abuse. He said that the command arrested 43 people, and seized 1,554.232 kg of hemp in January, while 30 people were arrested and 227.622 kg were seized in February. “The agency also achieved one conviction in January and five convictions were achieved in February. “In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s War Against Drugs Abuse (WADA) initiative, the NDLEA also carries out counseling and rehabilitation for drug addicts,” Ogunbiyi said. He said the agency was now focusing on the WADA initiative to prevent people from using drugs as well as reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating drug addicts back into the society. Ogunbiyi said that the NDLEA was planning to build six rehabilitation centres, one in each of the six geo-political zones, as part of its counseling and rehabilitation work. “Though NDLEA is mostly known for making arrests, seizure of drugs and prosecution of suspects, the agency’s second mandate, key to our operation, is preventing people from using drugs.
Related Articles
Senior police officer abducted in Edo
Again, two travellers abducted in Osun Armed men yesterday morning kidnapped a senior police officer, ASP Clement Amoko, with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo State Police Command. The gunmen invaded Amoko’s house at Ogida Quarters in Benin and forced their way into his apartment. It was learnt that the officer’s abductors […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm. The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area. According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two die, six injured in Benue auto crash
At least two people were killed while six others were injured in an auto crash at Asukunya in Benue State. The accident occurred near the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state. The weekend accident involved a Toyota Picnic carrying 10 passengers. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)