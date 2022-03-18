NDLEAarrests73drugoffenders, seizes1,781.85 kgofhemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command, said it has arrested 73 persons in connection with drug offences and seized 1,781.854 kg of Indian hemp between January and February. Mr Yomade Ogunbiyi, the state NDLEA Commandant, disclosed in Osogbo, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday. Ogunbiyi spoke against the backdrop of the agency’s war against illicit drugs and drug abuse. He said that the command arrested 43 people, and seized 1,554.232 kg of hemp in January, while 30 people were arrested and 227.622 kg were seized in February. “The agency also achieved one conviction in January and five convictions were achieved in February. “In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s War Against Drugs Abuse (WADA) initiative, the NDLEA also carries out counseling and rehabilitation for drug addicts,” Ogunbiyi said. He said the agency was now focusing on the WADA initiative to prevent people from using drugs as well as reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating drug addicts back into the society. Ogunbiyi said that the NDLEA was planning to build six rehabilitation centres, one in each of the six geo-political zones, as part of its counseling and rehabilitation work. “Though NDLEA is mostly known for making arrests, seizure of drugs and prosecution of suspects, the agency’s second mandate, key to our operation, is preventing people from using drugs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...