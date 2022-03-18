Metro & Crime

NDLEAarrests73drugoffenders, seizes1,781.85 kgofhemp

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command, said it has arrested 73 persons in connection with drug offences and seized 1,781.854 kg of Indian hemp between January and February. Mr Yomade Ogunbiyi, the state NDLEA Commandant, disclosed in Osogbo, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday. Ogunbiyi spoke against the backdrop of the agency’s war against illicit drugs and drug abuse. He said that the command arrested 43 people, and seized 1,554.232 kg of hemp in January, while 30 people were arrested and 227.622 kg were seized in February. “The agency also achieved one conviction in January and five convictions were achieved in February. “In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s War Against Drugs Abuse (WADA) initiative, the NDLEA also carries out counseling and rehabilitation for drug addicts,” Ogunbiyi said. He said the agency was now focusing on the WADA initiative to prevent people from using drugs as well as reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating drug addicts back into the society. Ogunbiyi said that the NDLEA was planning to build six rehabilitation centres, one in each of the six geo-political zones, as part of its counseling and rehabilitation work. “Though NDLEA is mostly known for making arrests, seizure of drugs and prosecution of suspects, the agency’s second mandate, key to our operation, is preventing people from using drugs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Senior police officer abducted in Edo

Posted on Author Lateef Dada and Francis Ogbuagu

Again, two travellers abducted in Osun   Armed men yesterday morning kidnapped a senior police officer, ASP Clement Amoko, with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo State Police Command.   The gunmen invaded Amoko’s house at Ogida Quarters in Benin and forced their way into his apartment. It was learnt that the officer’s abductors […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm. The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area. According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked […]
Metro & Crime

Two die, six injured in Benue auto crash

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least two people were killed while six others were injured in an auto crash at Asukunya in Benue State.   The accident occurred near the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.   The weekend accident involved a Toyota Picnic carrying 10 passengers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica