NDLEA’ll use Immigration database to track drug barons – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday has said it will make use of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s huge database to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.

 

Chairman/Chief Executive of the lead anti-drug law enforcement agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, in Abuja.

 

After a tour of the NIS database facility, Marwa commended Babandede for deploying modern technology and state of the art equipment to keep huge data for the use of the nation’s intelligence and law enforcement community.

 

“No doubt, the Nigeria Immigration Service database will be of immense use to us in NDLEA in our efforts to track drug barons and traffickers wherever they may be hiding across the world and we’ll take advantage of the new technology deployed by the NIS now that the NDLEA is on top of its game”, he stated.

 

He commended the NIS Comptroller General for introducing drug integrity test to the Service, adding that the Agency will continue to push for other government agencies and political office seekers among others to adopt the same.

 

In his response, the NIS boss said Marwa is the right Nigerian to handle the kind of task NDLEA is saddled with given his past records, experience and competence.

