NDLEAS Cautions Skit Makers Against Using Its Logo, Jackets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday issued a stern warning to skit makers urging them to stop using their coats or insignia in their works.

The enforcement agency made this known in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Media and Advocacy for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi while reacting to a viral video showing some individuals sporting red jackets resembling those worn by agency officials and employees.

According to the statement, those fond of the indiscretion of misusing its official jackets to mislead and create false impressions, to be ready for the consequences.

The agency had claimed in a widely reported statement on May 21, 2022, that the film was a spoof created by a man named Mathew C Eze who resided in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos, the spokesman claimed.

“A year after, the video has returned to the social media space, a development that has led to several inquiries from concerned members of the public on the authenticity of the content of the video.

“We will like to reiterate that the confusion the controversial video has created in the minds of members of the public underscores the need for some social media content producers to show restraint.

“Also, they need to show responsibility and decorum in how they misuse paraphernalia of law enforcement officers, to avoid misconceptions and insinuations,” he said.

